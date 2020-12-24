Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.22 million and a P/E ratio of -68.33.

About Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.