salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $71,789.68 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $227.43. 6,979,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,514. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

