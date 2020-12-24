Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 41,600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

