Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.04

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 142000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.