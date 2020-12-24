Safe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,480.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $150,480.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

