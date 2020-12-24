SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $15.25 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.66 million and $417,542.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $15.25 or 0.00065918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00135539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00671490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00181334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059194 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

