Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE SACH opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

