Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 48.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 111.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,890,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 1,525,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 173,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

