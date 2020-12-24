Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.45. Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 632,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a market cap of £1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

