Ronald V. Waters Sells 3,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

