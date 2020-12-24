Romios Gold Resources Inc. (RG.V) (CVE:RG) Shares Down 10%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (RG.V) (CVE:RG)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 246,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 135,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$9.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc. (RG.V) (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property located in northwestern Ontario; and holds interest in the La Corne molybdenum mine property in Quebec and the Scossa gold mine property in Nevada.

