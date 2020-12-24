Robert Alan Schueren Sells 5,999 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $632,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $2,013,400.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62.

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 359.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 711,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 375.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 57.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after buying an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

