Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 5%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.91. 32,028,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 8,203,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

