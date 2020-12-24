Richard Nott Buys 12,740 Shares of Aims Property Securities Fund (APW.AX) (ASX:APW) Stock

Aims Property Securities Fund (APW.AX) (ASX:APW) insider Richard Nott bought 12,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,956.94 ($12,112.10).

About Aims Property Securities Fund (APW.AX)

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

