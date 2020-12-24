Reviewing RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) & Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO)

Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Jaco Electronics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jaco Electronics and RADA Electronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 10.24 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -209.20

Jaco Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RADA Electronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Jaco Electronics and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jaco Electronics and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Jaco Electronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaco Electronics

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

