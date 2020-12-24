Reviewing ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) & Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and ProGreen US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.26 $17.69 million $0.95 13.64 ProGreen US N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen US.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and ProGreen US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProGreen US has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and ProGreen US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A ProGreen US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ProGreen US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ProGreen US

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

