ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Down to $0.67

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.61. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,862 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

