Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.22. 1,561,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,339% from the average session volume of 108,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

RVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $281.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $15,661,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $206,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,968 shares of company stock worth $19,744,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Retail Value by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Retail Value by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.