Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 1,118,679 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $15,661,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $238,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $891,314.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $100,521.54.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $281.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 38.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

