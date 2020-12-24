Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.34

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 15474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 141,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 792,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.