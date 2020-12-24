Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.19). Approximately 119,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 157,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

