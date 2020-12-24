Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

12/14/2020 – Two Harbors Investment is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/23/2020 – Two Harbors Investment is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 2,643,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,812. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

