Rent-A-Center’s (RCII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research restated their buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $275,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

