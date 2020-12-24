Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 226.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.