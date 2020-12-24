Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) were up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLLWF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Reliance Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

