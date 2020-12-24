Refereum (RFR) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $3.30 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00332440 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

