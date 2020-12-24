Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Up 8.4%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,206,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 582,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reed’s in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter.

Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

