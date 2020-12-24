Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Up 8.4%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,206,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 582,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
