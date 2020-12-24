Reed Hastings Sells 437,311 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $514.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.43.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

