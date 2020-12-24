RedHill Biopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 617 call options.
RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,911. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
