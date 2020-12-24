RedHill Biopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 617 call options.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,911. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.