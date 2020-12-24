Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) One Day Volume Hits $202,914.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.