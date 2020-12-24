Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,560,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 549,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 158.6% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221,820 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

