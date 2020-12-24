Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,560,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 549,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.61.
Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)
Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.
