RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) PT Raised to $101.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price objective increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

