RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $88.75 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.45.

NASDAQ RP opened at $87.68 on Monday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,393,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

