RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.50

Shares of RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 83739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.80.

About RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

