RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.75. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 99,781 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.