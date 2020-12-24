RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading 15.5% Higher

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) rose 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 201,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

RICK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of -119.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 87.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

