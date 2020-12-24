Raymond James Raises TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $68.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

