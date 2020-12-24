Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. EnWave Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) Company Profile

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

