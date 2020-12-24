Raven Industries (RAVN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) recently:

12/18/2020 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2020 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2020 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2020 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company's corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . "

10/26/2020 – Raven Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Raven Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 62.7% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 246,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

