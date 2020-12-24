Rapidz Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $7,413.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00683710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152192 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00372961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00098626 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.