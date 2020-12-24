Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 382,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Radware by 441.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 162,062 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 106.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 82,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.