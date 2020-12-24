Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.63

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,418,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,344,296.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

