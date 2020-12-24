Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,666 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

