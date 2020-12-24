Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.36.

