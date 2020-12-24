QLC Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Binance. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.58 million and $273,194.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00136903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00668325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00151959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 261.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00362456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00097768 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.