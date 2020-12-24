QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.74

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QADB shares. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,654.65 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

