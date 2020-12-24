Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered by DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $379.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.36 and its 200-day moving average is $267.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

