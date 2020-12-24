Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $95,159,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 171.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after buying an additional 1,478,974 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.