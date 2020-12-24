Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 million, a PE ratio of -78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Banc of California by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 550,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.