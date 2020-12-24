Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

